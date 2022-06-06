Commerce Bank Has $738,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

