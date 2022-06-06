The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.45% of Kroger worth $150,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.