Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 181.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,759 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after purchasing an additional 307,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

UGI stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

