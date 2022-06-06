84,606 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.05% of New York Times at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in New York Times by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 886,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 58,137 shares during the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

