The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AES were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

NYSE AES opened at $22.27 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

