State Street Corp Has $192.43 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.62% of Stifel Financial worth $192,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.