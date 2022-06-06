LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,226,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $196,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $198.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.