State Street Corp Acquires 3,589,007 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 210.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $201,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 18.67 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LCID. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

