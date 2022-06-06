Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 269.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Shares of CL opened at $78.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

