State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $191,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global stock opened at $107.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

