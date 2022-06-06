D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $27.90 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630,616 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Lumen Technologies worth $27,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.