EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $6,881,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 466.2% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $165.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.22 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.47.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

