Capital World Investors Has $164.72 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380,884 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies worth $164,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

