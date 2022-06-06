Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 103,061 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.85% of CONMED worth $159,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other CONMED news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,552. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $111.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

