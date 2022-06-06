Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Donaldson worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.