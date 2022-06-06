Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

