Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.63% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $224,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.46 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

