Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Cerner by 148.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 149,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 89,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 55.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

