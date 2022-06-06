Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 394 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $155.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.