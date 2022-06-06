Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,737 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

