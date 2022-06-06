Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

