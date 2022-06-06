PDT Partners LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,613 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

