PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

PVH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $10.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Shares of PVH opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. PVH has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PVH by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

