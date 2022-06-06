Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 12,165 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $22,694,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $162.10 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

