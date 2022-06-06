Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $13,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $256.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.34. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.62 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

