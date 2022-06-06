Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,777 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 879,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $27,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.