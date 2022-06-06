Capital Research Global Investors Has $157.87 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Globant were worth $157,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 256,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of Globant stock opened at $198.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.39. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.78.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.