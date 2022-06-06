Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after buying an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.