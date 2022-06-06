Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,873,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $79.90 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

