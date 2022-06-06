Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 42,294 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,294 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Zscaler by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $156.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

