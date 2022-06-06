Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

NYSE MSCI opened at $438.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.83. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

