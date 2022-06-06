DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC opened at $244.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

