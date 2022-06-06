DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 7,743 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 418,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,567 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.61.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

