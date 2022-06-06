DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 1,047.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AMERCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMERCO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $59,322,000.

Shares of UHAL opened at $498.71 on Monday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $480.78 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.40 and a 200 day moving average of $611.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

