Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,512 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $187,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.