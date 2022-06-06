Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 392.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,506 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $89.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

