PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 353,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.30% of PDC Energy worth $204,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $83.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock worth $3,975,845. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

