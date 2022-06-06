Brokerages Expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. AES reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 351.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.27 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

