Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $182,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

VAC stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.01. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $175.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

