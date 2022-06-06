State Street Corp Has $199.36 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,399,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 480,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $199,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 3.82. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

