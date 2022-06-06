Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 43,718 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,718 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

