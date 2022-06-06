AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,861 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $183,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 891,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after acquiring an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN opened at $99.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

