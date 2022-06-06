Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $29,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.