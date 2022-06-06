Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,937 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $27,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AES by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of AES by 252.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 350,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 251,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 123.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 948,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 523,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

