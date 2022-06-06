The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $150,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after purchasing an additional 108,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

