Capital Research Global Investors Sells 83,405 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,405 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.18% of Paylocity worth $153,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $182.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.97 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

