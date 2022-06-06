Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.29 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. blooom inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

KR stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

