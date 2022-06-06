Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,693 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $137,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Globus Medical by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Globus Medical by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 180,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 143,944 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NYSE:GMED opened at $63.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

