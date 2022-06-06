Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199,295 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

