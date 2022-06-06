Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.20 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $115.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

